Northrop beats estimates on earnings, revenues, lifts EPS guidance

WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. weapons maker Northrop
Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected
earnings and revenues for the first quarter, and raised its
earnings outlook for the full year.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic
equipment, posted a 16-percent drop in net earnings and a
2-percent increase in revenue, while its segment operating
margin dipped slightly to 12.3 percent from 12.9 percent.
Earnings per share fell 8.4 percent to $2.41 from $2.63 a
year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
forecast $2.27. The company said it was raising its earnings
forecast for the full year to a range of $9.40 to $9.60 from an
earlier range of $9.20 to $9.50.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)