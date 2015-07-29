UPDATE 2-Northrop beats Q2 profit expectations, lifts target for full year

(Adds details on share repurchases)

By Andrea Shalal

July 29 Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of Global Hawk drones, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its guidance for earnings in the full year, despite flat or lower revenues in each of its four business sectors.

Northrop reported net earnings of $531 million, or $2.74 per share in the second quarter, up from $511 million or $2.37 a year earlier. The company said its quarterly results included a net tax benefit of $38 million, or $0.20 per share, for additional research credits.

Revenues dropped slightly to $5.89 billion from $6.04 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings per share of $2.36 on $5.93 billion in revenues.

The company said it expected full year earnings per share of $9.55 to $9.70, up from an earlier forecast of $9.40 to $9.60.

It left its target for full year revenues unchanged at $23.4 billion to $23.8 billion, but said an anticipated change in tax methods was expected to improve the company's cash from operations while increasing unallocated corporate expenses and the effective tax rate in the second half.

It said it now expected free cash flow of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion.

Chief Executive Wes Bush said in a statement that the company's portfolio provided robust opportunities and he remained optimistic about Northrop's future.

Northrop said it repurchased 6.8 million shares for $1.1 billion in the second quarter, and had now bought back 54.3 million shares toward its goal of retiring 60 million shares by the end of 2015, market conditions permitting.

Analysts welcomed the company's report and said they were keeping a close eye on future capital deployment plans and any signs that it might follow Lockheed Martin Corp's lead and sell or spin off its services division.

However, Seth Seifman at JP Morgan said in an analyst note that he did not expect Northrop to divest or spin off its services division, which accounts for a third of its annual revenues. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)