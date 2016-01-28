UPDATE 2-Northrop Grumman earnings beat estimates, but revenue misses

(Adds byline, share price in paragraph 3, details from earnings call, and link to graphic in comments section)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON Jan 28 Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, on Thursday reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit that was not nearly as steep as analysts expected, but its revenue missed Wall Street estimates.

Fourth-quarter net earnings at the third-largest U.S. weapons maker fell to $459 million from $506 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share came to $2.49, after analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected $2.01.

Revenue of $5.7 billion missed analysts' estimates of $5.9 billion. Sales fell in all four of Northrop's segments.

For 2016, Northrop said it expected earnings per share of between $9.90 and $10.20, compared with $10.39 for 2015. It forecast sales between $23.5 billion and $24.0 billion, compared with $23.53 billion in 2015.

Northrop's shares were up 0.65 percent at $179.34 in midday trading.

In the Aerospace Systems segment, Northrop said that while sales included a higher volume for the Global Hawk, there was a lower volume for space and restricted programs.

Chief financial officer, Ken Bedingfield, said international sales accounted for 14 percent of all sales in 2015.

"We expect stable international sales in 2016...However, we expect international opportunities to be an important source of growth for the company over the next several years," Bedingfield said in a call with analysts.

Chief executive officer Wesley Bush said Northrop continued to see "robust demand" from the Middle East, despite lower oil prices.

Bush added that the company had enough capacity for a ramp up of F-35 fighter aircraft in the coming years. Northrop builds key parts of Lockheed's F-35 aircraft.

On Tuesday, Lockheed announced that it was expecting to expand production for the fighter jet.

The company scored a huge victory in late October when it beat out Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to win the U.S. Air Force bomber contract, a deal analysts say could be worth up to $80 billion.

Since a protest has been filed by Boeing and Lockheed, work on the bomber has been halted.

Bush said that assuming the stop-work order was lifted in February, there would be a ramp up in performance on the program over the course of the year.

Backlog, which usually results in future sales, was at $35.9 billion at the end of 2015, down from $38.2 billion a year earlier.

The company said that during 2015 it had repurchased 19.3 million shares for $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)