Northrop Grumman revenue rises 2 pct

July 27 Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as deliveries of F-35 fighter jets rose.

However, the company's net income fell to $517 million, or $2.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $531 million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $6.00 billion from $5.90 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)