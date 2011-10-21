Northrop Grumman electronic systems unit to cut 800 jobs

* Electronic Systems sector cites expected defense cuts

* Voluntary separation to be offered

Oct 21 Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) is cutting 800 jobs in its electronics systems sector in a move to pare costs in preparation for a tougher global spending environment.

The majority of the cuts are to come in Maryland but other U.S. locations will also be affected, Northrop electronic systems sector spokesman Jack Martin said on Friday.

"These workforce reductions are based on the current business outlook for Electronic Systems and the anticipation of further defense spending reductions," Martin said in a statement.

"It is imperative that we realign staffing levels to better meet the requirements of our customers in what we anticipate will be an increasingly competitive and challenging business environment going forward," the statement added.

Northrop is offering a voluntary separation program before resorting to involuntary layoffs, Martin said

The Electronic Systems sector has about 19,000 workers worldwide.

The supplier of unmanned vehicles and intelligence work derives more than 90 percent of its revenue from the U.S. government. It has been cutting headcount and reducing its exposure to lower-margin work. Earlier this month, Northrop Grumman said it would not be participating in next year's international air show in Farnborough, England.

In August, Northrop's aerospace division said it will trim up to 500 jobs by year's end.

Northrop, which moved its headquarters to Virginia from Los Angeles this year, has about 75,000 workers.

Shares of Northrop Grumman were up about 3 percent, or $1.60, at $55.71 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Bernard Orr)