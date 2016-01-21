Northrop CEO Says China's R&D spending could 'leapfrog' U.S.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 China could "leapfrog" the
United States in certain technological capabilities in coming
years, thanks to its burgeoning investment in research and
development, the head of Northrop Grumman Corp warned on
Thursday.
"Although the United States is still the leader overall in
research and development spending, that is changing quickly,"
the defense company Chief Executive Wes Bush said in an address
to the Wings Club, an aviation organization in New York.
U.S. spending growth is lagging behind China's, he said, "a
situation that acts like a break on progress and even places our
nation's technological lead in jeopardy."
Measured in purchasing power parity, China is expected to
surpass the United States in R&D spending by around 2022, he
said, adding that "the quality of R&D is China is impressive.
U.S. Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall has been critical
about the high level of share buybacks among defense companies,
which put a drain on capital resources, and recently said he
hoped new research funding in the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget
proposal would help motivate companies to invest more in
internal research and development, or IRAD.
Bush said he thought defense companies are striking the
right balance between research spending and rewarding investors,
but acknowledged Kendall's frustration. "Defense R&D has taken a
very brutal hit" in recent U.S. budgets, he said.
Bush said numerous emerging technologies where China is
investing "represent avenues for potential leapfrogging." Among
them, he cited cyber technology and synthetic biology as areas
where China could assume global leadership.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editin gby Tom Brown)