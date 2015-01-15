Boeing asks U.S. Air Force to explain Northrop ICBM contract award

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5
May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has made a public push for strategic changes at the world's largest miner, with the Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund calling for the company to divest U.S. shale assets and to review its board and senior management. * RECKITT: The board of Reckitt Benckiser survived a protest on Thursday that s