US Air Force may cut Northrop satellite program

* Weather satellite already restructured in 2010

* Pentagon may face coverage gaps, analyst, watchdog agency

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 The U.S. Air Force is considering terminating a multibillion-dollar weather satellite being developed by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The move comes as the Air Force hunts for ways to trim its budget and help the Pentagon achieve about $489 billion in cuts over the next 10 years.

"Termination is definitely an option," said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Defense analyst Loren Thompson said the decision would be short-sighted and could have life-or-death consequences if approved, since the military could in the future lack critical information about cloud cover, precipitation, surface conditions, and weather conditions on the battlefield.

"It is a sad commentary about how budget pressures are forcing military services to make dangerous choices," Thompson wrote in a blog for the Lexington Institute.

The Air Force had no immediate comment.

Northrop said it was building the DWSS satellites, which would provide "accurate weather information (that) is vital to national security and critical for our warfighters to be able perform their missions."

Termination of the Defense Weather Satellite System (DWSS) would mark the culmination of saga that began nearly two decades ago, when the White House ordered the Pentagon and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to work on a single next-generation weather satellite that could satisfy both civilian and military needs.

Northrop won a contract in August 2002 to build the National Polar-Orbiting Operational Environmental Satellite System or NPOESS, for the military, weather forecasters and NASA at a cost of about $7 billion.

But the cost doubled amid technical challenges, schedule changes and changing requirements, prompting the White House in February 2010 to cancel the planned joint program and order NOAA and the Pentagon to proceed with separate programs to replace their respective weather satellites on orbit.

The congressional watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, warned in June 2010 that both agencies faced possible satellite coverage gaps and other risks as a result of the changes, a message it reiterated more urgently in testimony to lawmakers last month.

One former defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said military space officials believed that terminating the DWSS satellite program was the lesser of evils, given the need to cut funding somewhere.

Some of the sensors that would have flown on the DWSS satellites could possibly be hosted on commercial or other military satellites, he said.

The Air Force recommendation still needed to be approved by senior Pentagon leaders, but the former official said there was little strong support for the program in those circles. "No one is willing to fall on their sword for this," he added.

Termination will have serious consequences for hundreds of Northrop employees who are building the first DWSS satellite at the company's facility in Redondo Beach, California.

The first of the DWSS satellites was slated to be launched in 2018, with a system readiness review slated for next month.

Thompson said China began orbiting state-of-the-art weather satellites in 2010 that will collect precise readings about regional weather conditions, while the U.S. military was relying on satellites built in the 1960s that transmitted black and white images and were unable to detect many vital variations in weather conditions.

"Without the Defense Weather Satellite System, there's a high probability that someday soon gaps will start appearing in the military's ability to monitor local weather conditions," Thompson wrote. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill)