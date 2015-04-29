版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 30日 星期四 00:48 BJT

Northrop CEO does not see U.S. bomber contract reshaping industry

WASHINGTON, April 29 Wes Bush, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp, on Wednesday said he did not expect an upcoming contract award by the U.S. Air Force for a new bomber to trigger major consolidation in the U.S. weapons industry.

Bush told analysts that Northrop, maker of the B-2 bomber, hopes to win the contract to develop and build a new bomber, but it would be just one more part of the company's diversified portfolio. He said the biggest single program in the portfolio now accounted for just 5 percent to 6 percent of its overall business.

"I would be careful about making prognostications that that (contract award) alone has a reshaping impact on the industry," he said.

Analysts project the new bomber could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion for the winning bidder. Northrop is competing against a team comprised of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp. A decision is due this summer.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ted Botha)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐