Northrop CEO does not see U.S. bomber contract reshaping industry

WASHINGTON, April 29 Wes Bush, chief executive
of Northrop Grumman Corp, on Wednesday said he did not
expect an upcoming contract award by the U.S. Air Force for a
new bomber to trigger major consolidation in the U.S. weapons
industry.
Bush told analysts that Northrop, maker of the B-2 bomber,
hopes to win the contract to develop and build a new bomber, but
it would be just one more part of the company's diversified
portfolio. He said the biggest single program in the portfolio
now accounted for just 5 percent to 6 percent of its overall
business.
"I would be careful about making prognostications that that
(contract award) alone has a reshaping impact on the industry,"
he said.
Analysts project the new bomber could be worth $50 billion
to $80 billion for the winning bidder. Northrop is competing
against a team comprised of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp. A decision is due this summer.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ted Botha)