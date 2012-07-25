Northrop says more U.S. budget cuts would hit earnings, sales

WASHINGTON, July 25 Weapons maker Northrop
Grumman Corp Chief Executive Wes Bush on Wednesday said an
additional $500 billion in across-the-board defense budget cuts
would result in lower earnings, sales and cash flow for the
company.
Bush said the company had not received any detailed guidance
from the Pentagon on how to plan for the budget cuts, which are
due to take effect on Jan. 2, under a process known as
"sequestration," but was already developing contingency plans.
The cuts would come on top of $487 billion in U.S. defense cuts
already slated to take effect over the next decade.
He said sequestration and other budget scenarios all called
for a heightened focus on innovation, cost reductions and
customer affordability initiatives, actions the company had
already taken to improve its performance for shareholders and
customers, reducing costs, and tweaking its portfolio.
Bush said he felt confident that unmanned systems,
cybersecurity, intelligence and logistics would remain key
priorities for the U.S. government, regardless of what happened,
and those were areas in which he said Northrop was
well-positioned.