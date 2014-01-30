Northrop vows to return substantial cash to shareholders in 2014

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp expects to return a "substantial amount of cash" to shareholders in 2014 as it continues with a balanced approach of buying back shares and paying competitive dividends, Chief Financial Officer Jim Palmer on Thursday.
Palmer said the company's forecast of $8.70 to $9 in earnings per share for 2014 was based on an 8 percent reduction in outstanding shares, roughly on the same scale as in 2013.
"Barring any major disruption to any of our major programs, we expect this type of performance to continue beyond 2014 which will allow us to make additional investments in our business while continuing to execute a balanced cash deployment strategy that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders," Palmer said.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.