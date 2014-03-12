UPDATE 1-U.S. adds $750 mln to Northrop missile defense contract

WASHINGTON, March 12 The Pentagon's Missile
Defense Agency said on Wednesday it had added $750 million to
Northrop Grumman Corp's contract to manage the
information technology of the U.S. ballistic missile defense
system.
The new award brought the potential value of the overall
10-year contract to $3.25 billion from $2.5 billion, the
Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
The contract, which runs through Nov. 21, 2015, covers a
wide range of research, development, test and evaluation
services for the computer system that runs the U.S. Ballistic
Missile Defense System, ground and flight testing, wargames and
exercises, and several operational offices.