UPDATE 1-U.S. adds $750 mln to Northrop missile defense contract

WASHINGTON, March 12 The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said on Wednesday it had added $750 million to Northrop Grumman Corp's contract to manage the information technology of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system.

The new award brought the potential value of the overall 10-year contract to $3.25 billion from $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

The contract, which runs through Nov. 21, 2015, covers a wide range of research, development, test and evaluation services for the computer system that runs the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System, ground and flight testing, wargames and exercises, and several operational offices.