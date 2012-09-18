Modifying cancelled Northrop drone for export too costly -U.S. Air Force

| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
Monday it was too costly to modify for export a fleet of 18
unmanned Northrop Grumman Corp Global Hawk surveillance
planes that the Pentagon wants to retire under a plan that U.S.
lawmakers have criticised.
The Air Force will continue using the Block 30 version of
the high-altitude spy planes until Congress agrees to take them
out of service, Air Force Lieutenant General Larry James, deputy
chief of staff of the Air Force for intelligence, surveillance
and reconnaissance, told reporters on Monday.
The Block 30 drones had not been built for export and
modifying them to allow their sale to U.S. allies would be too
expensive to be viable, said James, speaking at an industry
conference.
South Korea, Australia, Japan and Singapore have expressed
interest in the Global Hawk planes, though they may opt for a
version that Northrop is building for the U.S. Navy. Northrop is
also building a more advanced Block 40 version for the U.S. Air
Force and NATO.
The decision to carry on flying the Block 30 drones is a
partial victory for Northrop, which has been fighting their
proposed retirement since it was announced in February, a plan
which three of the four committees that oversee the Pentagon's
budget oppose, James said. It was not immediately clear what the
additional operations would cost.
The Air Force said at the time that retiring the Northrop
planes and keeping its much older, manned U-2 spy planes flying
would save $2.5 billion over the next five years since the
manned craft are cheaper to operate.
The Obama administration has listed 66 countries as eligible
to buy various U.S.-built drones under new Pentagon guidelines,
but Congress and the State Department -- which have the final
say -- have not yet approved the exports, a Pentagon official
said this month.
Northrop Grumman Chief Executive Wes Bush earlier this month
praised what he called significant moves to boost arms exports,
but voiced frustration about slow progress in implementing
reforms, especially in exports of unmanned planes.