Northrop sees strong foreign interest in unmanned helicopter

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Northrop Grumman Corp
on Friday said it saw strong foreign interest in its Fire Scout
unmanned helicopter, but faced challenges in translating that
demand into actual sales.
George Vardoulakis, Northrop Grumman's vice president for
medium-range tactical systems, told reporters the unmanned
helicopter was also subject to tough missile control rules that
made any foreign sales subject to extra scrutiny.
"We need to temper the speed at which we can actually
deliver on commitments," Vardoulakis said on a conference call.
"We certainly hope over time we can turn that interest into some
real acquisition cases."
Foreign sales would also help lower the cost of the Navy's
purchases of the helicopter, he added.
A larger and more powerful version of the Fire Scout made
its first two flights on Thursday.
Captain Patrick Smith, the Navy's Fire Scout program
manager, told reporters the Navy had received inquiries from
U.S. allies about the helicopter's performance, availability and
concept of operations, but had no active foreign military sales
cases at this time.
Smith said the Navy spent $154 million to develop the new
MQ-8C Fire Scout, which is designed to fly twice as long and
carry three times as many sensors and other equipment as the
current MQ-8B variant, which is on its seventh at-sea deployment
for the Navy.
He said the Navy planned shipboard testing of the new
aircraft next year followed by a deployment in the military's
Africa Command later in the year.
Smith said the Navy had initial plans to buy 28 of the new,
larger helicopters, but that number could grow in coming years.
A Northrop spokesman said 14 MQ-8Cs were under contract.
Smith said the helicopters gave the Navy the ability to put
the unmanned surveillance drones on board many more ships. The
greater range and endurance of the new C-model would also allow
the Navy to save money by putting only one helicopter on each of
its new Littoral Combat Ships, instead of the two that were
currently planned, he said.
Smith said the new MQ-8C model cost about $11.5 million
each, which was about $1.5 million to $2 million more than the
current B-model, but the price depended on the number of
helicopters ordered at a time.