UPDATE 2-Northrop Grumman profit up, raises year outlook

WASHINGTON, April 25 Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent increase in profit from continuing operations in the first quarter, citing cost-cutting across the company and a buyback of 4.4 million shares.

The company also raised its full-year forecast.

The maker of unmanned spy planes and electronic sensors said income from continuing operations amounted to $506 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared with $496 million, or $1.67 a share, a year ago.

Quarterly revenues dropped to $6.2 billion from $6.73 billion a year earlier, pulled down by lower volume for manned military aircraft such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Joint STARS, and F/A-18, and the cancellation of a U.S. weather satellite program.

Sales also declined in the electronic systems, technical services and information systems divisions.

The company raised its 2012 earnings guidance to $6.70 to $6.95 per share from an earlier forecast of $6.40 to $6.70 per diluted share. It forecast total revenues of $24.7 billion to $25.4 billion.

"We are off to a strong start for the year in a challenging environment," said Chief Executive Wes Bush. "We continue to focus on performance, effective cash deployment and alignment of our portfolio with our customers' priority investment areas."

He noted that Northrop still has authorization for another $1.4 billion in share buybacks.