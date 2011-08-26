Northrop Grumman to cut 500 jobs in aerospace unit

* Northrop to offer voluntary retirement to 23,000 employees

* Expects to complete job cuts by year-end

BANGALORE Aug 26 Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) said it will cut up to 500 jobs at its aerospace division by the end of this year to cut costs.

"This is a necessary step to access the affordability that will allow us to effectively compete in a very cost conscious market place," Jim Hart, who handles media relations for Northrop's aerospace division, told Reuters.

Northrop will offer a voluntary retirement program to about 23,000 employees at all its sites in the aerospace division, said Hart. If necessary, that program will be followed by involuntary layoffs, he added.

Defense contractors, challenged by tightening global budgets and planned U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East, are moving to shed non-core divisions and acquire companies with niche technologies to enhance their growth prospects.

Shares of Northrop closed at $51.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)