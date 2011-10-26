UPDATE 1-Northrop Grumman posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 26 Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp
(NOC.N) posted a higher quarterly profit, and raised its
full-year forecast.
The supplier of unmanned spy planes said on Wednesday net
income came to $520 million, or $1.86 a diluted share, in the
third quarter, compared with $497 million, or $1.67 a share, a
year earlier.
Quarterly revenue fell 6 percent to $6.6 billion, compared
with $6.82 billion expected by analysts.
Northrop expects full-year profit of $6.95 to $7.05 a
share, compared with a prior view of $6.75 a share to $6.90 a
share.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Derek Caney)