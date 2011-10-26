UPDATE 1-Northrop Grumman posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 26 Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) posted a higher quarterly profit, and raised its full-year forecast.

The supplier of unmanned spy planes said on Wednesday net income came to $520 million, or $1.86 a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $497 million, or $1.67 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell 6 percent to $6.6 billion, compared with $6.82 billion expected by analysts.

Northrop expects full-year profit of $6.95 to $7.05 a share, compared with a prior view of $6.75 a share to $6.90 a share. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Derek Caney)