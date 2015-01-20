Northrop hires former Pentagon official to head strategy

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 Northrop Grumman Corp
, one of the biggest U.S. weapons makers, said on Tuesday
it hired Brett Lambert, a former top U.S. defense official and
expert on mergers and acquisitions, to oversee corporate
strategy.
Lambert's hiring, effective Jan. 26, reflects growing
pressure on Northrop to boost revenues and could help the
company the navigate a future merger, said defense consultant
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Virginia-based
Lexington Institute.
Analysts say consolidation in the sector is long overdue.
Lambert will spearhead Northrop Grumman's corporate and
business strategies. At the Pentagon, he initiate a drive to
better understand the defense industrial base and represented
the Pentagon on the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment
in the United States, which evaluates proposed acquisitions by
foreign companies.
Lambert has worked as a consultant since leaving the
Pentagon in August 2013.
"If Northrop wants to keep growing, it will need to change
its strategy," Thompson said, adding that Lambert's expertise in
domestic and international mergers could be important to
Northrop's future.
Among major U.S. weapons makers, Northrop is the least
exposed to commercial markets and foreign sales, he said, and
its three major divisions all face pressures.
Thompson said high stock prices have delayed a widely
expected consolidation in the U.S. defense sector, but trends on
demand indicate the need for fewer top defense companies in
coming years.
Northrop has lost several key U.S. weapons contracts over
the past year, including one worth up to $1 billion to build and
design the next-generation air defense for the U.S. Air Force.
It was awarded to Raytheon Co.
The Government Accountability Office is due to issue a
ruling by Jan. 29 on a protest filed by Northrop over the
contract award, and a separate protest filed by the other losing
bidder in the competition, Lockheed Martin Corp.
Northrop suffered another setback last month, when the U.S.
Navy decided to use the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing
Co and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter unit instead
of upgrading Northrop's older C-2A turboprop
aircraft.
The company is still in a high-stakes competition against a
joint Boeing-Lockheed team for a huge contract to design and
build the next bomber for the U.S. Air Force. The contract is to
be awarded this spring.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)