Northrop wins U.S. Navy deal for electronic warfare upgrades

WASHINGTON Feb 12 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a contract valued at up to $267 million to design an
updated electronic warfare package for surface warships, the
U.S. Navy announced Thursday.
The contract covers preliminary work on the third batch of
updates to the Navy's AN/SLQ-32(V) Electronic Warfare System,
using a modular, open-system approach.
Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said the program
would give surface ships enhanced electronic warfare
capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning and
protection from anti-ship missiles.
The first upgrade focused on dealing with obsolescent parts
and included a special signal intercept, while the second
upgrade improved electronic support capability.
Kent said the latest upgrades "will provide a common
electronic attack capability to U.S. Navy cruisers, destroyers,
aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)