Northrop wins $617 mln deal for 5 more E-2D aircraft

WASHINGTON, July 24 Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday won a contract valued at $617 million to build five more E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-based aircraft to provide surveillance and early warning for the U.S. Navy.

The contract, which runs through June 2016, marks the finalization of an earlier, preliminary contract awarded to the company that allowed it begin early parts procurement.

The E-2D is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that takes off and lands on aircraft carriers. It has a large 360-degree radar antenna mounted to the top of the aircraft that lets it detect enemy aircraft and missiles from far away and then dispatch Navy aircraft to intercept them.
