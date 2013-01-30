Northrop sees pressure on book-to-bill ratio given uncertainty

WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp Chief
Executive Wes Bush said he sees increasing pressure on the
company's book-to-bill ratio in 2013 given continued uncertainty
about the future U.S. budget outlook, and would view a ratio
anywhere near 1 as positive.
"We all recognize that this year, with the continuing
resolution that we have in place, much less some of the
uncertainties that we see as potentials on the horizon, that
book to bill is going to be under pressure and getting to a 1
book to bill would be a tremendous outcome," Bush said on
Thursday.
Northrop reported a total backlog of $40.8 billion at the
end of 2012, including new business awards of $26.5 billion.
Total sales for 2012 were $25.2 billion.