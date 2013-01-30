Northrop aims to return "substantial" cash to holders in 2013

WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp
expects to produce strong cash flow again in 2013 after
generating $2.3 billion in 2012, and will continue returning "a
substantial amount of cash" to shareholders, the company's chief
financial officer told analysts on Thursday.
"We expect to continue our balanced cash deployment strategy
that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders,"
CFO Jim Palmer said on an analyst call. Cash flow should be
weighted toward the second half of the year, he said.
Chief Executive Wes Bush said the company also expects to
continue expanding its international sales this year, increasing
their share of total sales to over 10 percent from around 8
percent in 2012.