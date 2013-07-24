版本:
Northrop says lower 2013 U.S. budget will affect 2014 results

WASHINGTON, July 24 Reduced spending by the U.S. government in fiscal 2013 will likely depress new orders, having a ripple effect on Northrop Grumman Corp's revenues, earnings and cash flow in 2014, Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts on Wednesday.

Northrop reported higher quarterly earnings and raised its earnings forecast for 2013. Bush gave no details about the outlook for 2014, and said the company would provide more detailed guidance next year.

He said the company was planning for further mandatory budget cuts in fiscal 2014, which begins on Oct. 1, since U.S. lawmakers were not likely to reach a compromise that would avert an additional $50 billion in Pentagon budget cuts.

He said the company was seeing fewer contract awards in its shorter cycle business due to the budget cuts, which were imposed under a process known as "sequestration," but he did not foresee major disruptions to the company's 2013 revenues.
