China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Northrop Grumman Corp , maker of Global Hawk unmanned planes, on Wednesday reported sharply higher than expected earnings despite a slight drop in sales, and raised its forecast for full-year sales, earnings and cash flow.
Northrop, which also builds a range of electronic equipment for the U.S. military, reported an increase in earnings per share to $2.14 for the third quarter, up from $1.82 in the year-earlier period, and well above the $1.82 forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share to a range of $8.00 to $8.15, up from an earlier forecast of $7.60 to $7.80. Northrop also forecast higher operating margins, after boosting margins sharply in the third quarter.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.