Northrop Grumman beats on earnings, raises 2014 outlook

WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.

Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473 million and a 2 percent drop in revenue, but its segment operating margin rose to 14 percent from 12.5 percent.

Earnings per share rose to $2.26 from $2.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $2.14.

Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the company was raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range of$9.40 to $9.50, up from an earlier outlook of $9.15 to $9.35. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)