Northrop aims to buy back 25 percent of shares by end of 2015

WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. arms maker Northrop
Grumman Corp said on Thursday it planned to buy back 25
percent of its outstanding shares by the end of 2015, depending
on market conditions, after its board of directors approved $4
billion in further share repurchases.
The board's move increased the total amount available for
share buybacks to $5 billion. Northrop said it had about 235
million shares outstanding at the end of March.
The company said the share purchases would take place at
management's discretion and subject to market conditions, in the
open market or in privately negotiated transactions.
Cash balances and free cash flow would be used to fund the
repurchases, Northrop said. It said it may issue debt under its
current shelf registration in order to support accelerated share
repurchases.