Northrop aims to buy back 25 percent of shares by end of 2015

WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. arms maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Thursday it planned to buy back 25 percent of its outstanding shares by the end of 2015, depending on market conditions, after its board of directors approved $4 billion in further share repurchases.

The board's move increased the total amount available for share buybacks to $5 billion. Northrop said it had about 235 million shares outstanding at the end of March.

The company said the share purchases would take place at management's discretion and subject to market conditions, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Cash balances and free cash flow would be used to fund the repurchases, Northrop said. It said it may issue debt under its current shelf registration in order to support accelerated share repurchases.
