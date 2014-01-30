Northrop sees foreign sales growing to 13 pct of revenue in 2014

WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp's international sales grew 20 percent to $2.5 billion, or just over 10 percent of revenue, in 2013 and are expected to expand further to about 13 percent of sales in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said on Thursday.

Bush told analysts that growth in foreign sales was helping to offset declines in U.S. orders, and was a significant driver for higher sales in the company's aerospace systems and electronic systems sectors in 2013.

"We see emerging opportunities around the globe that our portfolio should allow us to address," Bush said, citing demand for unmanned platforms, airborne surveillance carried out by manned military aircraft, electronics, cyber, and other offerings.