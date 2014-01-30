Northrop sees foreign sales growing to 13 pct of revenue in 2014

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp's international sales grew 20 percent to $2.5 billion, or just over 10 percent of revenue, in 2013 and are expected to expand further to about 13 percent of sales in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said on Thursday.
Bush told analysts that growth in foreign sales was helping to offset declines in U.S. orders, and was a significant driver for higher sales in the company's aerospace systems and electronic systems sectors in 2013.
"We see emerging opportunities around the globe that our portfolio should allow us to address," Bush said, citing demand for unmanned platforms, airborne surveillance carried out by manned military aircraft, electronics, cyber, and other offerings.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.