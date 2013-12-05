UPDATE 1-Oil producers cut back some North Sea output due to storm

* Conoco reduces Ekofisk oil output
* Maersk cuts Danish oil and gas output
COPENHAGEN/OSLO Dec 5 North Sea oil and gas
producers have cut some production and moved staff from a
limited number of platforms to shore because of a major storm,
the companies said on Thursday.
ConocoPhillips reduced output at its huge Ekofisk
field in the North Sea while Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish
shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk reduced oil output
and stopped gas exports from its Tyra field in the Danish part
of the North Sea.
"With weather conditions expected to peak on Thursday
afternoon, we have relocated a number of personnel onshore and
to the Ekofisk complex," a Conoco spokesman said. "Production
will be partly impacted (at Ekofisk) until we can safely resume
full operations."
The firm did not provide any further details.
Ekofisk, one of the oldest and biggest fields in the North
Sea was expected to produce around 102,000 barrels of oil per
day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.
Statoil said it has moved 33 non-essential
personnel off its Troll B platform but production was not
affected. BP has also moved some non essential people off the
Valhall platform in Norway but production there was not
impacted.
Talisman Sinopec earlier said it has closed its Buchan
Alpha platform in the UK sector of the North Sea ahead of an
approaching winter storm.
A storm in the North Sea was expected to generate waves of
up to 10 metres before subsiding late on Thursday or early
Friday.