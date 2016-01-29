Activist investor Litt nominates 6 directors to NorthStar board-letter

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 The activist investor targeting
NorthStar Asset Management Group has nominated six directors to
the company's board, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters,
in a move that could prompt a proxy fight if the two sides fail
to reach an agreement.
Land and Buildings, the real estate-focused activist hedge
fund run by former Citigroup analyst Jonathan Litt, submitted
its slate of six directors just before NorthStar's
Thursday deadline for nominating candidates ahead of its annual
meeting.
Activist shareholders often propose directors for a
company's board, but a slate of more than two or three
candidates is rare. Litt did not identify the directors in his
letter.
Land and Buildings previously asked NSAM, which has a market
worth of $2.2 billion, to extend its nomination deadline so the
two sides could discuss new board candidates, but the company
held to its window. Land and Buildings has also said the
NorthStar asset management arm and the NorthStar real estate
investment trust, which agreed to split up two years ago, should
re-combine.
In Dec. 2013, the board of NorthStar Realty Finance Corp
(NRF), a REIT that invests in commercial properties,
approved the spin off of its asset management business into a
publicly-traded entity, now known as NSAM.
A spokeswoman for NSAM was not immediately available for
comment.
NorthStar Realty invests in healthcare facilities, hotels,
multi-family homes and other real estate developments across the
United States and internationally.
In the letter, addressed to NSAM Executive Chairman David
Hamamoto, Litt says he is concerned that four of the five
directors on NSAM's board also serve on NRF's board. Hamamoto is
also the chairman of NRF.
Litt's public campaign against NorthStar came just as the
company announced, on Jan. 11, that it had hired Goldman Sachs
to advise it on a review of its strategic options.
"We expect NSAM management to provide a meaningful update on
its strategic review process when NSAM reports earnings in
February," says the letter, which is set to be publicly released
on Friday.
In addition to NRF, NSAM manages the assets of NorthStar
Realty Europe Corp and performs other asset management
responsibilities across the NorthStar real estate platform,
according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)