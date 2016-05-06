Colony Capital in talks to buy NorthStar Asset Management

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
May 6 Private equity firm Colony Capital Inc is in talks to buy commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc, the companies said.
Colony Capital is working with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp for a "tri-party all-stock" proposal, the companies said in joint statement on Friday.
Bloomberg reported the deal talks earlier in the day.
NorthStar Asset Management, spun off from NorthStar Realty Finance in 2014, had a market value of about $2.25 billion as of Friday close, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
