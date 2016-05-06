版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:24 BJT

Colony Capital in talks to buy NorthStar Asset Management

May 6 Private equity firm Colony Capital Inc is in talks to buy commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc, the companies said.

Colony Capital is working with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp for a "tri-party all-stock" proposal, the companies said in joint statement on Friday.

Bloomberg reported the deal talks earlier in the day.

NorthStar Asset Management, spun off from NorthStar Realty Finance in 2014, had a market value of about $2.25 billion as of Friday close, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

