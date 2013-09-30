TPG-backed Northstar plans around $1 bln buyout fund for SE Asia

HONG KONG, Sept 30 TPG Capital -backed
Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is seeking to
raise around $1 billion in a new fund to invest in Southeast
Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Northstar, established in Indonesia in 2003, is one of
Southeast Asia's home-grown buyout firms and is facing rising
competition from global rivals like KKR & Co and
Blackstone Group, both of which have moved teams into the
region in the last year.
Northstar is still finalising details of the new fund after
its recent annual general meeting in Jakarta. It is betting that
its track record in the region will help it raise more than its
last fund of $820 million.
Southeast Asia, home to about 600 million people, is seeing
a rise in its consumer class on the back of strong economic
growth, attracting more buyout firms to the region. Recent
successful exits by CVC Capital and TPG from their Southeast
Asia investments are increasing private equity activity in the
region.
TPG owns around 20 percent of Northstar Group, while
Northstar owns around a 5 percent stake in TPG.
Northstar declined to comment on its fund-raising plans. The
people familiar with the matter declined to be identified as the
fund-raising plans were private.