CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-TPG-backed Northstar plans $1 bln SE Asia fund as global rivals circle - sources

* Northstar plans biggest fund so far
* Big exits for CVC, TPG boost SE Asia interest
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 30 TPG Capital-backed
private equity firm Northstar Group is seeking to raise around
$1 billion in a new fund to invest in Southeast Asia's
fast-growing economies, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Singapore-based Northstar, co-founded by former Goldman
Sachs banker Patrick Walujo and Glenn Sugita, is one of
Southeast Asia's home-grown buyout firms and is facing rising
competition from global rivals like KKR & Co and
Blackstone Group. Both KKR and Blackstone have moved
teams into the region in the last year.
Founded 10 years ago in Indonesia, the firm is still
finalising details of the new fund, its fourth, after its recent
annual general meeting in Jakarta. The move shows the region's
appeal continues to override lingering concerns among some
investors about bubbling valuations in a volatile market.
Northstar is betting its track record in the region will
help it raise its biggest fund so far, more than the $820
million it raised last time, which was largely invested in
Indonesia.
While the majority of the new funds raised will be invested
in Indonesia, according to the people familiar with the matter,
Northstar hopes to invest more in markets outside the country.
Southeast Asia, home to about 600 million people, is seeing
a rise in its consumer class as its economies advance. Recent
successful exits by CVC Capital and TPG from their Southeast
Asia investments are increasing private equity activity in the
region.
TPG owns about a 10 percent stake in Northstar, while
Northstar owns a less than 1 percent stake in TPG, according to
people with direct knowledge of the matter. The two firms have
not publicly disclosed the ownership stakes.
Northstar declined to comment on its fund-raising plans. The
people familiar with the matter declined to be identified as the
fund-raising plans were private.
PUBLIC VS PRIVATE
CVC cashed in part of its 60 percent stake in PT Matahari
Department Store this year through a $1.3 billion
share sale, while TPG agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in Bank
Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN).
CVC is on track to make a return of between 7 and 8 times
its initial investment, while TPG would make more than 10 times
its initial investment if it sold the rest of its stock in BTPN
at the same valuation.
Those exits were a reminder to global private equity firms
of the kind of money that can be made from investing in the
region.
But weak corporate governance standards as well as volatile
markets make some foreign investors reluctant to put their money
in Southeast Asia. And private equity firms in particular are
taking note that company valuations in certain countries -
Indonesia a case in point - are expensive. With the exception of
a few transactions, private equity-backed deals in Southeast
Asia have remained relatively modest, despite rising interest
from foreign buyers.
"A lot of entrepreneurs are still holding on to the
expectation of valuations from when the market was frothy, and
private equity market valuation doesn't react as quickly as
public equity," said Meng Ann Lim, Partner and Head, China &
Southeast Asia at private equity firm Actis, speaking at a
recent conference.
Northstar has managed, however, to put a large amount of
money - relative to the region - to work in a short period of
time.
Along with TPG, it invested in BTPN, and it has also put
money into Indonesian financial services companies PT Delta
Dunia Makmur Tbk and PT Trimegah Securities Tbk.
Northstar was also part of the $103 million management-led
buyout of Singapore's biggest property broker, ERA Singapore Pte
Ltd.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE and Janeman Latul in JAKARTA; Editing by Denny Thomas
and Kenneth Maxwell)