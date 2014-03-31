NorthStar/RXR New York Metro Income files for IPO of up to $2 bln

March 31 NorthStar/RXR New York Metro Income Inc
said on Monday it confidentially filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $2 billion in an initial public offering of common
stock.
The company, which is co-sponsored by NorthStar Asset
Management Group Inc and RXR Realty LLC, will be structured as a
public, non-traded corporation and intends to qualify as a real
estate investment trust.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used to make
commercial real estate investments in the New York City
metropolitan area, NorthStar/RXR New York Metro Income said in a
statement.
NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc has been created as the
successor to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp's asset
management business.
NorthStar Realty Finance holds about 30 percent stake in RXR
Realty through a $340-million investment, which was completed in
December.
