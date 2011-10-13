版本:
UPDATE 1-Northstar Aerospace says union workers begin strike in Milton

(Adds details)

Oct 13 Canada's Northstar Aerospace Inc said union workers at its manufacturing facility in Milton, Ontario, began a strike on Thursday.

The 135 workers who went on strike are represented by the Canadian Auto Workers union, the company said in a statement.

The company will implement contingency arrangements to mitigate the impact of the work stoppage, it said.

Northstar makes helicopter gears and transmissions, accessory gearbox assemblies, and other machined and fabricated parts. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)

