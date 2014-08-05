NorthStar Realty to buy Griffin-American for about $4 bln

Aug 5 NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said
it would buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc for about
$4 billion in cash and stock to expand into the healthcare real
estate sector.
According to the terms of the deal, Griffin-American
shareholders will receive $7.75 per share in cash and $3.75 per
share in NorthStar common stock for each Griffin-American share
they own.
The deal includes about $600 million in debt.
Griffin-American, a non-traded REIT, owns senior housing and
nursing facilities, hospitals, medical office buildings and
other healthcare-related properties in the United States and
Britain.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)