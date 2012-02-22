UPDATE 1-NorthStar Realty Finance sets price for its public offering

Feb 22NorthStar Realty Finance Corp
said it plans to offer 15 million
shares at $5.55 per share in an underwritten public offering of
its common stock.
The real estate investment trust said the offering is
expected to close on February 27.
Deutsche Bank Securities is the sole book running manager
for the offering.
The New York-based company said it intends to use the net
proceeds from the offering to repay debts and make investments
related to its business.
It also granted the underwriters the option to buy up to 2.2
million additional shares.
Shares of the company were trading down 5.7 percent at $5.45
in early morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.