UPDATE 1-NorthStar Realty Finance sets price for its public offering

Feb 22NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said it plans to offer 15 million shares at $5.55 per share in an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

The real estate investment trust said the offering is expected to close on February 27.

Deutsche Bank Securities is the sole book running manager for the offering.

The New York-based company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts and make investments related to its business.

It also granted the underwriters the option to buy up to 2.2 million additional shares.

Shares of the company were trading down 5.7 percent at $5.45 in early morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.