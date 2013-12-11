版本:
BRIEF-NorthStar Realty Finance up 15.7 percent premarket; to spin-off asset management business

NEW YORK Dec 11 NorthStar Realty Finance Corp : * Up 15.7 percent to $11.50 in premarket; to spin-off asset management business
