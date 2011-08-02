Northumbrian board favors CKI bid - Daily Telegraph

LONDON Aug 2 The board of Northumbrian Water
NWG.L has recommended a 4.7 billion pound takeover offer from
Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI) (1038.HK), the Daily Telegraph
said on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the takeover, which would be the biggest
this year of a British publicly listed company, could be
announced as early as Tuesday morning.
Northumbrian's board, chaired by former Northern Rock
director Sir Derek Wanless, met over the last few days to
approve Cheung Kong's 465 pence-per-share offer.
The meeting followed a period of due diligence by Cheung
Kong, an investment vehicle that is backed by Li Ka-shing, the
Hong Kong-based tycoon who is thought to be Asia's richest
man.
The offer values Northumbrian's equity at 2.4 billion
pounds, with the water utility's debts taking the total price
up to 4.7 billion pounds.
Northumbrian's shares closed on Monday at 449.4 pence per
share, down 2.2.
The Telegraph said CKI is backing Northumbrian's management
team, which will stay with the company, serving 2.6 million
people in Britain, once the deal is completed.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), which owns 27
percent of Northumbrian Water, is planning to support the CKI
offer, the Telegraph said, citing unnamed sources.
In order to avoid referral to the Competition Commission
under the water sector's stringent merger rules, CKI has opted
to sell Cambridge Water, which has a regulated capital value of
about 65 million pounds, to a division of HSBC (HSBA.L).
HSBC is advising Cheung Kong on its Northumbrian bid, while
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is the company's lead adviser.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is working for Northumbrian, the
Telegraph said.
Both Cheung Kong Infrastructure and Northumbrian Water were
unavailable for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)