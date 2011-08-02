Northumbrian board favors CKI bid - Daily Telegraph

LONDON Aug 2 The board of Northumbrian Water NWG.L has recommended a 4.7 billion pound takeover offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI) (1038.HK), the Daily Telegraph said on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the takeover, which would be the biggest this year of a British publicly listed company, could be announced as early as Tuesday morning.

Northumbrian's board, chaired by former Northern Rock director Sir Derek Wanless, met over the last few days to approve Cheung Kong's 465 pence-per-share offer.

The meeting followed a period of due diligence by Cheung Kong, an investment vehicle that is backed by Li Ka-shing, the Hong Kong-based tycoon who is thought to be Asia's richest man.

The offer values Northumbrian's equity at 2.4 billion pounds, with the water utility's debts taking the total price up to 4.7 billion pounds.

Northumbrian's shares closed on Monday at 449.4 pence per share, down 2.2.

The Telegraph said CKI is backing Northumbrian's management team, which will stay with the company, serving 2.6 million people in Britain, once the deal is completed.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), which owns 27 percent of Northumbrian Water, is planning to support the CKI offer, the Telegraph said, citing unnamed sources.

In order to avoid referral to the Competition Commission under the water sector's stringent merger rules, CKI has opted to sell Cambridge Water, which has a regulated capital value of about 65 million pounds, to a division of HSBC (HSBA.L).

HSBC is advising Cheung Kong on its Northumbrian bid, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is the company's lead adviser. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is working for Northumbrian, the Telegraph said.

Both Cheung Kong Infrastructure and Northumbrian Water were unavailable for immediate comment.