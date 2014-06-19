UPDATE 1-Northwest Bio drug for inoperable tumors safe so far -researcher

(Adds hospital comments, background on drug)
By Ransdell Pierson
June 19 An experimental Northwest
Biotherapeutics Inc drug for inoperable tumors has shown no
signs of toxicity in an ongoing safety trial being conducted at
M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the trial's researcher said on
Thursday.
"We are testing for toxicity, and we haven't seen any
toxicity" from the drug so far, Dr. Vivek Subbiah, an oncologist
who is conducting the DCVax-Direct studies at the prominent
Houston center, told Reuters. The trials have been underway
since last autumn.
Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics fell 20 percent
earlier on Thursday after other officials from M.D. Anderson
criticized the biotech company for releasing partial data from
the early-stage trial of the drug.
Investigators at the hospital and at several other research
sites are testing whether DCVax-Direct can successfully treat a
wide range of solid tumors so advanced or inaccessible that they
are deemed inoperable.
The ongoing first phase of the study is focusing on whether
the injectable drug is safe. The primary goal of a subsequent
Phase II part of the study, if the drug proves safe, would
assess whether it can actually shrink or eliminate tumors.
Jim Newman, a spokesman for M.D. Anderson, said Northwest
Biotherapeutics had released bits and pieces of data from the
ongoing trial in a series of recent press releases that had the
potential to provide an inaccurate picture of results from the
Phase I/II study.
A company press release issued on June 11 said all nine
patients who had received four of the six planned injections
"are showing tumor cell death, tumor shrinkage, substantial
immune cell accumulation in their tumors and/or stabilization
... of their advanced cancer."
Details mentioned in the press releases were only partial
data from a study that has not been completed, Newman said,
adding reliable insights about the drug will not be available
until the study is concluded and data are studied "in full
context."
The criticism from M.D. Anderson was first reported on
Thursday by columnist Adam Feuerstein of TheStreet.
Leslie Goldman, head of business development for Northwest
Biotherapeutics, said the data came from medical files at the
clinical trial sites and was provided to the company by a
contract research organization managing the study.
"This data is important information for patients and the
public, and the company strongly stands behind it," he said in
an emailed statement.
Goldman said the company took extra care to note in its
announcements the data was early and partial, "and could become
better or worse as more data are collected."
He said the study is unblinded, meaning researchers are
aware which patients are receiving the actual drug, and that
companies frequently provide interim data or case studies from
such trials.
Company shares plunged to $7.18 on the Nasdaq, from their
closing price on Wednesday of $8.97.
