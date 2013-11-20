版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics offers 4.9 mln units at $4.80/unit

Nov 20 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc : * Announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants * Says public offering of 4.9 million units priced at $4.80/unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
