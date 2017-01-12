Northwestern Mutual launches $50 mln fintech venture fund

Jan 12 Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co
has set up a $50 million corporate venture fund to
invest in fintech startups, in a bid to expand its digital
offering and capabilities.
The initiative makes Northwestern Mutual the latest
established financial institution to set up a venture arm
dedicated to backing fintech companies, as large firms seek to
keep up with a wave of digital transformation impacting their
sector.
The company said on Thursday that Northwestern Mutual Future
Ventures will invest between $500,000 and $3 million in
technology-led companies that provide services which help
consumers achieve financial security.
Specifically, the fund will back young companies focused on
digital health services, analytics, changing consumer
preferences and innovative client experience, it said.
The launch of the venture arm builds on from Northwestern
Mutual's acquisition of financial information and advisory
website LearnVest.com in 2015, said Rebecca Porter, vice
president of corporate strategy at Northwestern Mutual and
chairwoman of the investment committee for the new fund.
"We want to continue that momentum and continue to invest in
startup companies," Porter told Reuters. "We are looking for
innovative companies that are going to address clients' need in
a new way."
Northwestern Mutual is also an investor in New York-based
robo-advice firm Betterment and Rize, a startup that provides
digital tools to help consumers save.
Investments from corporate venture arms constitute an
increasingly significant share of venture funding for fintech
startups. In the third quarter of 2016, corporates participated
in 30 percent of global VC-backed fintech deals for the second
consecutive quarter, according to a report from data provider CB
Insights and KPMG.
Financial institutions with active fintech venture arms
include Banco Santander, Citigroup Inc, Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), Axa Sa,
Allianz Se and Aviva Plc.
Northwestern Mutual's new venture fund also comes at a time
when investment activity into early-stage insurance technology
companies is growing. Early-stage insurance tech companies
raised $508 million in 2016, up 56 percent from the previous
year, according to CB Insights.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)