UPDATE 1-Norway gradually reopens airspace after technical outage

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
(updates with traffic gradually resuming)
OSLO, June 14 Norway gradually reopened its airspace and resumed flights on Tuesday following radar problems earlier in the day that had triggered a shutdown in western parts of the country, airports operator Avinor said on its Facebook page.
Helicopter flights to offshore oil installations have yet to resume, it added.
The airspace over Oslo had remained opened, a spokesman said earlier. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.