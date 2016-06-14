UPDATE 1-Norway gradually reopens airspace after technical outage

(updates with traffic gradually resuming)

OSLO, June 14 Norway gradually reopened its airspace and resumed flights on Tuesday following radar problems earlier in the day that had triggered a shutdown in western parts of the country, airports operator Avinor said on its Facebook page.

Helicopter flights to offshore oil installations have yet to resume, it added.

The airspace over Oslo had remained opened, a spokesman said earlier. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)