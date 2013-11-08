Norway close to deal for 16 AugustaWestland helicopters

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
OSLO Nov 8 Norway is in final negotiations with AugustaWestland, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica , to buy 16 search-and-rescue helicopters for use from 2017, the country's justice and public security ministry said on Friday.
The other bidders were Franco-German group Eurocopter, a unit of EADS, European defence group NHIndustries and Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp, the ministry said.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. The Norwegian government will have an option to buy a further six helicopters.
New aircraft are to replace the existing fleet of Sea King helicopters by 2020.
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,