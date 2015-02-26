Norway says Australia to cooperate in missile development programme

BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
OSLO Feb 26 Australia will provide expertise in missile control and guidance systems in the development of weapons maker Kongsberg Gruppen's Joint Strike Missile, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The long range missile is being tailor made to fit Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which both countries have placed orders for.
Kongsberg hopes countries that purchase the plane will also choose to buy its missile.
"The agreement seeks to support the introduction of an advanced maritime strike weapon on the F-35 in the early 2020's time frame," the Norwegian Defence Ministry said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in France's presidential elections. Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets from riski
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results