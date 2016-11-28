Norway plans $1.15 bln order for five Boeing Poseidon military aircraft

OSLO Nov 28 Norway plans to order five Boeing
Co P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes to maintain its
surveillance capacity and meet future security challenges, the
NATO country's Defence Ministry said.
Following an agreement in Norway's parliament to boost
long-term military spending, the 9.83 billion Norwegian crowns
($1.15 billion) purchase will likely face only minor political
opposition.
Norway's long maritime border with neighbouring Russia has
become a renewed focus for the country's military planners
following the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Norway's territorial waters also stretch far into the Arctic.
Neighbouring Sweden and Finland, which are not in the NATO
alliance, have also expressed concerns about incursions by
Russian submarines and other naval vessels.
"The new security situation increases our demand for
situational awareness in our own vicinity. The ability to handle
current and future challenges must therefore be strengthened,"
Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said.
"The introduction of the Poseidon aircraft is crucial for
Norway to maintain a leading position and expertise on strategic
conditions in northern areas," she said in the statement
released late on Friday. The statement did not specifically
mention Russia.
The submarine-hunting patrol planes will replace Norway's
current fleet of six P-3 Orion and three DA-20 Jet Falcon
aircraft and are expected to be delivered in 2021 and 2022.
Norway will also buy related intelligence equipment, the
ministry said.
($1 = 8.5270 Norwegian crowns)
