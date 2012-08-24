Norway declares Breivik sane in mass murder trial

OSLO Aug 24 A Norwegian court found Anders
Behring Breivik sane on Friday in the murder of 77 people in a
gun and bomb massacre last year, sending him to jail for at
least 21 years and dismissing the prosecution's request for an
insane verdict.
Breivik, who has admitted detonating a fertilizer bomb
outside government headquarters, killing eight, before gunning
down 69 at the ruling party's summer youth camp, faces the
possibility of indefinite extensions to his sentence.
Many survivors and victims' families wanted a sane verdict,
saying the opposite would diminish his responsibility for the
attacks.
Breivik said he targeted the ruling centre-left Labour Party
for its support of Muslim immigration. He dismissed being called
a child murderer, arguing that his victims, some as young as 14,
were brainwashed activists whose support for multiculturalism
threatened to adulterate pure Norwegian blood.
Breivik himself had argued for the sane verdict as he wanted
the attack to be seen as a political statement.