Nissan Leaf tops Norway Oct. car sales, extends electric success

OSLO Nov 1 Nissan's all-electric Leaf
became Norway's top-selling car in October for the first time,
extending a success for electrics after Tesla Motor Inc.'s
Model S led September sales, official statistics showed
on Friday.
Norway's five million people have been among the most
enthusiastic buyers of electric cars thanks to high subsidies,
free parking and recharging points, avoidance of road tolls and
use of bus lanes to avoid queues in commuting.
Last month, 716 Leafs were sold, or 5.6 percent of all cars
sold in Norway, and ahead of the Toyota Auris on 679
and the Volkswagen Golf on 646.
So far this year, the Leaf is the fourth-biggest selling car
with a 3.2 percent share.
"It's the first month that the Leaf is on top," Paal Bruhn
of the car retailers' association, which compiles the
statistics, told Reuters. "And it's the first time with electric
cars on top two months in a row."
Tesla overtook all others in September with 616 sales of its
Model S luxury car, thanks to a shipment that met a backlog of
orders. Tesla sold 98 cars in October.
Overall in October, 925 electric cars were sold in Norway,
or 7.2 percent of all sales against 3.4 percent in the same
month last year, the association said.
In many nations, electric cars make up only a fraction of a
percent of all sales.
One study by a Statistics Norway expert estimated that tax
breaks on importing electric cars, free parking and other
benefits could be worth $8,100 per year per car.