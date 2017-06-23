UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should be split from central bank - panel

* Commission recommends fund should become separate entity
* Also recommends reforms of central bank's management
* Final decision to be made by parliament
(Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, June 23 Norway's $960 billion wealth fund,
the world's largest, should be split from the country's central
bank, which has managed the fund since its launch in 1996, a
government-appointed commission said on Friday.
Norwegians have built up the fund with revenues from the
country's vast offshore oil and gas sector and it is regarded as
an insurance policy for when those reserves run out, meaning any
changes will be subject to close political and public scrutiny.
In the future, the fund should be managed by a new state
investment company with a government-appointed board and an
investment mandate set by the finance ministry, the commission
said.
"Both central banking and investment management place
greater demands on the (central bank's) board, senior management
and the organisation than earlier," said commission head Svein
Gjedrem, himself a former governor.
"Moreover, the activities differ in nature, and the scope of
the tasks involved is substantial. With two separate entities,
the professional competence and the governing bodies can more
easily be tailored to the task at hand," he added.
The recommendations will be closely examined by Norwegian
politicians, who had said ahead of the publication they were
waiting for the report's conclusions before deciding what new
assets, if any, the fund could invest in.
The fund, which is managed by a unit of the central bank,
invests in bonds, stocks and real estate abroad, but is seeking
to add new higher-yielding investments such as unlisted equity
or infrastructure.
Norway's central bank, or Norges Bank, welcomed the report.
"Norges Bank has built a professional investment management
organisation that is well equipped to perform its task ahead,
irrespective of the organisational structure," it said.
CENTRAL BANK MANAGEMENT REFORM
Currently the bank's board is responsible for running the
bank, supervising the wealth fund and setting monetary policy,
but this should change, said the commission, which also made
proposals for the future organisation of Norges Bank.
Those proposals envisage a monetary policy committee chaired
by the governor and also consisting of the deputy governor, two
part-time external members and one member who is also a
full-time employee of the central bank.
The proposals will be subject to public hearings, and any
changes will ultimately be decided by parliament.
Terje Breivik, a lawmaker from Norway's Liberal Party, a key
external backer of the right-wing minority government, said he
was pleased with the proposal to split the fund from the bank.
"This was our suggestion last year. The chances are of
course very big that it will happen now," he told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, Lefteris
Karagiannopoulos and Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje
Solsvik, editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)