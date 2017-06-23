版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 18:17 BJT

Norway's $960 billion wealth fund should be split from central bank -reform proposal

OSLO, June 23 Norway's $960-billion wealth fund, the world's largest, should be split from the country's central bank, which has managed the fund since its launch in 1996, a government-appointed commission said on Friday.

"The Commission proposes that (an) investment management company be established as a separate statutory entity," it said in a statement.

The recommendations will be closely examined by Norwegian politicians, who had said ahead of the publication they were waiting for the report's conclusions before deciding what new asset, if any, the fund could invest in.

The fund, which is managed by a unit of the central bank, invests in bonds, stocks and real estate abroad, but is seeking to add new higher-yielding investments such as unlisted equity or infrastructure. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐