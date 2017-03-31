UPDATE 2-Norway PM to visit China, meet President Xi after Nobel Peace Prize row

(Adds comments from Chinese foreign ministry)
OSLO/BEIJING, March 31 Norwegian Prime Minister
Erna Solberg will travel to China next week to meet President Xi
Jinping, Norway said on Friday, the first visit by a Norwegian
premier since the countries resumed diplomatic relations in
December.
Until then relations between Oslo and Beijing had been on
ice, because of the award of the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize to
Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.
"China is our largest trading partner in Asia," Solberg said
in a statement.
"The normalisation of our relations will create major
opportunities for Norwegian businesses and for job creation. We
also hope to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement with
China."
The trip will take place from April 7 to 10. Solberg will
meet President Xi and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, as well as
other officials.
In Beijing, at a regular news briefing, China's foreign
ministry spokesman Lu Kang confirmed the visit.
Asked if China and Norway would resume a dialogue on human
rights, Lu said there were no obstacles, so long as both sides
returned to the foundation of mutual respect.
"But we resolutely oppose any country, in any way, using
so-called human rights problems to interfere in another
country's internal affairs," he added.
Liu, a dissident involved in the 1989 Tiananmen Square
pro-democracy protests crushed by the Chinese army, was jailed
for 11 years in 2009 on subversion charges for organizing a
petition urging an end to one-party rule. He remains in prison.
The row between Oslo and Beijing led to the cancellation of
talks for a two-way trade pact and difficulties for several
Norwegian companies seeking to trade in China, such as salmon
exporters like Marine Harvest or Grieg Seafood
.
Still, the $915-billion Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest, was able to invest in mainland China during
that time, and Norwegian oil firm Statoil was able to
collaborate with Chinese oil companies CNOOC and Sinochem in the
Gulf of Mexico and Brazil, respectively.
The Nobel peace prize winner is chosen by a committee in
Oslo, while other recipients of the annual awards are decided in
Stockholm.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in OSLO and Christian Shepherd in
BEIJING; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Clarence Fernandez)